16 colourful photos as Lurgan Park comes alive with Culture in the Park celebration

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Sep 2025, 10:03 BST
Lurgan Park was the setting for a vibrant celebration of culture, community and creativity on Saturday.

The Culture in the Park event was packed with music, dance, food and fun from around the world.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures of the many people who enjoyed the live performances, cultural showcases, crafts, workshops and food on the day.

Members of the Kilted Dance Company, Markethill, who performed their contemporary Highland Dance routine for visitors at the Culture Day. Included are from left, Kelly Graham, Joanna Singleton and Grace Boyd. LM38-214.

1. Culture in the Park

Members of the Kilted Dance Company, Markethill, who performed their contemporary Highland Dance routine for visitors at the Culture Day. Included are from left, Kelly Graham, Joanna Singleton and Grace Boyd. LM38-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having fun at the Aeon Arts stand during the Culture Day in Lurgan Park are from left, Ayesha Khali, Hashim Sandhu (4), Mary O' Donnell, Ursula Leighton and Rebecca Lavery. LM38-203.

2. Culture in the Park

Having fun at the Aeon Arts stand during the Culture Day in Lurgan Park are from left, Ayesha Khali, Hashim Sandhu (4), Mary O' Donnell, Ursula Leighton and Rebecca Lavery. LM38-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Anna Lee, left, and Weihong Tu of the Chinese Culture and Dance Group pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. LM38-202.

3. Culture in the Park

Anna Lee, left, and Weihong Tu of the Chinese Culture and Dance Group pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. LM38-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Hill family pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Included are, Torie (7 months), dad Andrew and mum Amanda. LM38-201.

4. Culture in the Park

The Hill family pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Included are, Torie (7 months), dad Andrew and mum Amanda. LM38-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice