The Culture in the Park event was packed with music, dance, food and fun from around the world.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these pictures of the many people who enjoyed the live performances, cultural showcases, crafts, workshops and food on the day.
Members of the Kilted Dance Company, Markethill, who performed their contemporary Highland Dance routine for visitors at the Culture Day. Included are from left, Kelly Graham, Joanna Singleton and Grace Boyd. LM38-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having fun at the Aeon Arts stand during the Culture Day in Lurgan Park are from left, Ayesha Khali, Hashim Sandhu (4), Mary O' Donnell, Ursula Leighton and Rebecca Lavery. LM38-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Anna Lee, left, and Weihong Tu of the Chinese Culture and Dance Group pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. LM38-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
The Hill family pictured at the Culture Day in Lurgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Included are, Torie (7 months), dad Andrew and mum Amanda. LM38-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON