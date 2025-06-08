The Secret Gardens of Loughgall event was so successful in 2022 that it was staged again by popular demand.

Around 20 gardens were open for visitors to enjoy, varying from tiny enclaves offering peace and privacy up to sizeable ornamental and kitchen gardens.

Some are long-established mature gardens, while others are more recently established or being actively developed.

Visitors from far and wide enjoyed the experience, which showed off the historic village to its full advantage.

Photographer Tony Hendron joined the many who went along on Sunday, following the characteristic red wellie boots around the village marking the open gardens.

1 . Secret Gardens of Loughgall Enjoying the sweet scent of the roses are Caroline Bell and Leslie Stewart. PT23-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Secret Gardens of Loughgall Having a break during the Loughgall Secret Gardens event are, Janet, left, and Elizabeth Herron. PT23-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Secret Gardens of Loughgall Chatting about the beautiful gardens are from left, Ann McIldoon, and Roberta and Cheyenne Murdock. PT23-257. Photo: TONY HENDRON