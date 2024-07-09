16 fab photos from Ulster University graduations in Derry~Londonderry on Tuesday

Students from across a range of disciplines were joined by family and friends at ceremonies to mark their special achievements.
Here are 16 photographs that capture the spirit of the occasion.
1. Graduation Day
Graduating in BSc (Hons) Radiotherapy and Oncology from Ulster University Derry~Londonderry is Lara Hamilton from Dromore, Mark Sproule from Donegal and Ruby Halliday from Portadown.Photo: Ulster University
2. Graduation Day
BSc (Hons) Diagnostic Radiography & Imaging students celebrating from Ulster University Derry~Londonderry, Lauren Rushe, Rois Collins, and Shauna Sloan snapped by Emma Loane graduating in Physiotherapy.Photo: Ulster University
3. Graduation Day
Dad trying out Ulster University graduate gown from daughter Uma Shankar who graduates alongside friend Chloe O’Hagan in BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy from Ulster University Derry~Londonderry.Photo: Ulster University
4. Graduation Day
Emer O’Brien from Belfast and Celine McLean from Donegal celebrating as they graduate with BSc (Hons) Occupational Therapy from Ulster University Derry~Londonderry.Photo: Ulster University