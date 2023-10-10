16 fabulous fun-filled pictures at Orchard County Primary School nursery unit in Portadown
Children at Orchard County Primary School nursery unit in Annaghmore had plenty of smiles for our photographer when he popped in.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Tony Hendron’s lovely pictures from the latest stop on his tour of local nursery schools and playgroups show how much fun the little ones at the Blackisland Road school are having as they settle in and make new friends.
We hope you enjoy seeing them.
1 / 4