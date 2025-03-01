16 fabulous pictures as young stars give stunning performances at Portadown Speech Festival

This year’s Portadown Speech Festival has proved to be the perfect opportunity once again for young people to share their talents.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

There were some stunning performances in the character study / monologue 8 -11 years section as photographer Tony Hendron found out when he dropped in to Town Hall on Thursday.

Seth Bennett plays 'Fantastic Mr Fox' in his Character Study. PT08-234.

1. On the festival stage

Seth Bennett plays 'Fantastic Mr Fox' in his Character Study. PT08-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Evie Hanna isn't too happy about giving up sweets for Lent as she performs in the Character Study/Monologue 8-11 years section at Portadown Speech Festival at Portadown Town Hall.. PT08-224.

2. On the festival stage

Evie Hanna isn't too happy about giving up sweets for Lent as she performs in the Character Study/Monologue 8-11 years section at Portadown Speech Festival at Portadown Town Hall.. PT08-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Sophia Mallon feeling guilty for not defending her school friend from bullying. PT08-225.

3. On the festival stage

Sophia Mallon feeling guilty for not defending her school friend from bullying. PT08-225. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Lucy Calvin has a tantrum as Veruca Salt from 'Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory' in her performance on the Portadown Town Hall stage. PT08-236.

4. On the festival stage

Lucy Calvin has a tantrum as Veruca Salt from 'Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory' in her performance on the Portadown Town Hall stage. PT08-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON

