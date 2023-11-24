Newtownabbey residents have been getting into the festive spirit at Christmas switch-on events across the borough.
Members of the public have attended events at number of locations, including at Hazelbank and in Monkstown.
Check out these pictures from the events on November 21 and November 22.
1. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season
Sylwia Chladzynska and family. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
2. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season
Victoria Moore, Samuel Ogilvie with their children, Meadow and Keighla enjoying the festivities at Hazelbank Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
3. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season
Liliana Rea having fun in the teacups. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
4. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season
Katy, Lola and Robin Neeson excited for their Santa experience on the Santa Express. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council