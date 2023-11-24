Register
BREAKING
The Millar family ready to have some fun at the Monkstown Christmas light switch on.The Millar family ready to have some fun at the Monkstown Christmas light switch on.
The Millar family ready to have some fun at the Monkstown Christmas light switch on.

16 fantastic photos as Christmas lights switched on across Newtownabbey

Newtownabbey residents have been getting into the festive spirit at Christmas switch-on events across the borough.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT

Members of the public have attended events at number of locations, including at Hazelbank and in Monkstown.

Check out these pictures from the events on November 21 and November 22.

Sylwia Chladzynska and family.

1. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season

Sylwia Chladzynska and family. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Victoria Moore, Samuel Ogilvie with their children, Meadow and Keighla enjoying the festivities at Hazelbank Park.

2. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season

Victoria Moore, Samuel Ogilvie with their children, Meadow and Keighla enjoying the festivities at Hazelbank Park. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Liliana Rea having fun in the teacups.

3. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season

Liliana Rea having fun in the teacups. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Katy, Lola and Robin Neeson excited for their Santa experience on the Santa Express.

4. Residents celebrate the start of the festive season

Katy, Lola and Robin Neeson excited for their Santa experience on the Santa Express. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page