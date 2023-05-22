Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Curtis Stigers, Mary Coughlan and Brian Kennedy on stage at Larne Market Yard on Saturday evening. Photos by MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIACurtis Stigers, Mary Coughlan and Brian Kennedy on stage at Larne Market Yard on Saturday evening. Photos by MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Curtis Stigers, Mary Coughlan and Brian Kennedy on stage at Larne Market Yard on Saturday evening. Photos by MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

16 festival photos as stars shine at Larne Market Yard and Curran Park parties

Acclaimed singers Curtis Stigers, Mary Coughlan and Brian Kennedy wowed the Market Yard audience as Larne’s Friends Goodwill Music Festival made a successful return at the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:09 BST

Marking the anniversary of the voyage of the ship Friends Goodwill - believed to be the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century – the programme also included a mini festival at Broadway on Saturday featuring local acts, The Music Yard, Daisie Conway and the Castaways.

On Sunday, Curran Park hosted a family fun afternoon with music from Martello Jazz plus children’s entertainment including a petting farm, circus skills workshop, sensory messy play, games and face painting.

The audience enjoying the Friends Goodwill Festival concert on Saturday evening.

1. Friends Goodwill

The audience enjoying the Friends Goodwill Festival concert on Saturday evening. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

American artist Curtis Stigers headlining the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in Larne.

2. Friends Goodwill

American artist Curtis Stigers headlining the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in Larne. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Larne was buzzing with the sound of music over the weekend.

3. Friends Goodwill

Larne was buzzing with the sound of music over the weekend. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Curtis Stigers and Brian Kennedy performing at the festival.

4. Friends Goodwill

Curtis Stigers and Brian Kennedy performing at the festival. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Ulster