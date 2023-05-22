16 festival photos as stars shine at Larne Market Yard and Curran Park parties
Acclaimed singers Curtis Stigers, Mary Coughlan and Brian Kennedy wowed the Market Yard audience as Larne’s Friends Goodwill Music Festival made a successful return at the weekend.
Marking the anniversary of the voyage of the ship Friends Goodwill - believed to be the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century – the programme also included a mini festival at Broadway on Saturday featuring local acts, The Music Yard, Daisie Conway and the Castaways.
On Sunday, Curran Park hosted a family fun afternoon with music from Martello Jazz plus children’s entertainment including a petting farm, circus skills workshop, sensory messy play, games and face painting.