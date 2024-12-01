With more than 30 stalls offering a wide variety of products, there was plenty of festive browsing opportunity for those who attended.
Santa and his elves made a big entrance at the start of the event and excited children were able to visit him in his special grotto.
Photographer Tony Hendron got these lovely pictures of some of the many who enjoyed the festive fun.
Looking happy at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair are the Donnelly family including dad, Darren, Daithi (6) and mum, Isadora. PT49-296. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having a great day out at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair. PT49-298. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having a great time at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair are from left, P6 teacher, Louise Magee, Emma Byrne, Aoife Byrne (6), Fiadh Byrne (3) and Cillian Byrne. PT49-295. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Browsing some of the Christmas goodies on sale at the craft fair are Tanya Greene and children, Harvey (11), Emily (3) and Alfie (8). PT49-297. Photo: TONY HENDRON