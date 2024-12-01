16 festive photos as big crowd comes out for St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:04 BST
A large crowd enjoyed the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair in Portadown on Saturday afternoon.

With more than 30 stalls offering a wide variety of products, there was plenty of festive browsing opportunity for those who attended.

Santa and his elves made a big entrance at the start of the event and excited children were able to visit him in his special grotto.

Photographer Tony Hendron got these lovely pictures of some of the many who enjoyed the festive fun.

Looking happy at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair are the Donnelly family including dad, Darren, Daithi (6) and mum, Isadora. PT49-296.

Having a great day out at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair. PT49-298.

Having a great time at the St John the Baptist Primary School Christmas craft fair are from left, P6 teacher, Louise Magee, Emma Byrne, Aoife Byrne (6), Fiadh Byrne (3) and Cillian Byrne. PT49-295.

Browsing some of the Christmas goodies on sale at the craft fair are Tanya Greene and children, Harvey (11), Emily (3) and Alfie (8). PT49-297.

