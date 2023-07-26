16 fun-filled photos from Portadown FC’s community night at Shamrock Park

Members of the community enjoyed a fabulous array of fun activities at Portadown Football Club on Tuesday evening.
The special event took place before the club's friendly match against Ballymena United at Shamrock Park.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the spirit of the occasion
Brothers, Daniel and Matthew Chambers having a go at 'Sumo Wrestling' at the Portadown Football Club fun night. PT30-204. Photo: Tony Hendron
Portadown Football Club ballboys having a food break before the Portadown v Ballymena match on Tuesday evening, part of the club's community fun night, Included, from left, are Levi Wiggins, Olly Hydes, Bobby Harrison and Harry Hall. PT30-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Sophie Gorman, left, and Alana Woods pictured at the Portadown Football Club fun night on Tuesday. PT30-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
Lynette Cooke, PCSP development manager, pictured at the Portadown Football Club community fun night with, from left, Amelia Stevenson (8), Gracie Lutton (8) and Charlotte Stevenson (5). PT30-201. Photo: Tony Hendron