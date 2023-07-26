Register
Having a go at the basketball game during the Portadown Football Club community fun night are, back row from left, Eli Capper (8) and Freddie Turner (8) and front, William Bloomer (6) and Michael Bloomer (9). PT30-202.Having a go at the basketball game during the Portadown Football Club community fun night are, back row from left, Eli Capper (8) and Freddie Turner (8) and front, William Bloomer (6) and Michael Bloomer (9). PT30-202.
Having a go at the basketball game during the Portadown Football Club community fun night are, back row from left, Eli Capper (8) and Freddie Turner (8) and front, William Bloomer (6) and Michael Bloomer (9). PT30-202.

16 fun-filled photos from Portadown FC’s community night at Shamrock Park

Members of the community enjoyed a fabulous array of fun activities at Portadown Football Club on Tuesday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2023, 22:09 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 22:09 BST

The special event took place before the club's friendly match against Ballymena United at Shamrock Park.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the spirit of the occasion

Brothers, Daniel and Matthew Chambers having a go at 'Sumo Wrestling' at the Portadown Football Club fun night. PT30-204.

1. Footie Fun

Brothers, Daniel and Matthew Chambers having a go at 'Sumo Wrestling' at the Portadown Football Club fun night. PT30-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Football Club ballboys having a food break before the Portadown v Ballymena match on Tuesday evening, part of the club's community fun night, Included, from left, are Levi Wiggins, Olly Hydes, Bobby Harrison and Harry Hall. PT30-200.

2. Footie Fun

Portadown Football Club ballboys having a food break before the Portadown v Ballymena match on Tuesday evening, part of the club's community fun night, Included, from left, are Levi Wiggins, Olly Hydes, Bobby Harrison and Harry Hall. PT30-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sophie Gorman, left, and Alana Woods pictured at the Portadown Football Club fun night on Tuesday. PT30-203.

3. Footie Fun

Sophie Gorman, left, and Alana Woods pictured at the Portadown Football Club fun night on Tuesday. PT30-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lynette Cooke, PCSP development manager, pictured at the Portadown Football Club community fun night with, from left, Amelia Stevenson (8), Gracie Lutton (8) and Charlotte Stevenson (5). PT30-201.

4. Footie Fun

Lynette Cooke, PCSP development manager, pictured at the Portadown Football Club community fun night with, from left, Amelia Stevenson (8), Gracie Lutton (8) and Charlotte Stevenson (5). PT30-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

