Cleo Robinson (6) and dad, Ben pictured at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on. PT49-248.Cleo Robinson (6) and dad, Ben pictured at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on. PT49-248.
16 fun-filled pictures as Richhill lights up for Christmas

The festive season officially arrived in Richhill with the switching on of the Christmas lights.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:44 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the family-friendly event.

Toasting marsmallows at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are from left, Cain Black (9), Ewan Black and Mia Gray. PT49-249.

1. Festive treat

Toasting marsmallows at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are from left, Cain Black (9), Ewan Black and Mia Gray. PT49-249. Photo: Tony Hendron

The winners of the Hardy Primary School P7 poster competition whose prize was to switch on the Richhill Christmas lights. Posing with Santa are from left, Ruby Jennett, Carter Gillaners, Maisie Willis and Kirstie Purdy. PT49-250.

2. Young artists

The winners of the Hardy Primary School P7 poster competition whose prize was to switch on the Richhill Christmas lights. Posing with Santa are from left, Ruby Jennett, Carter Gillaners, Maisie Willis and Kirstie Purdy. PT49-250. Photo: Tony Hendron

Posing with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the Allen family including, mum, Julie, Dad, Jonnie with children, Caleb (8) and Cerys (4). PT49-251.

3. 'Hello Santa!'

Posing with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the Allen family including, mum, Julie, Dad, Jonnie with children, Caleb (8) and Cerys (4). PT49-251. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the McGeough family including, mum, Carrie and dad, Brian with children, Evie (2) and Joe (1). PT49-252.

4. Posing for a photo

Pictured with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the McGeough family including, mum, Carrie and dad, Brian with children, Evie (2) and Joe (1). PT49-252. Photo: Tony Hendron

