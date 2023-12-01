The festive season officially arrived in Richhill with the switching on of the Christmas lights.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of the family-friendly event.
1. Festive treat
Toasting marsmallows at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are from left, Cain Black (9), Ewan Black and Mia Gray. PT49-249. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Young artists
The winners of the Hardy Primary School P7 poster competition whose prize was to switch on the Richhill Christmas lights. Posing with Santa are from left, Ruby Jennett, Carter Gillaners, Maisie Willis and Kirstie Purdy. PT49-250. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. 'Hello Santa!'
Posing with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the Allen family including, mum, Julie, Dad, Jonnie with children, Caleb (8) and Cerys (4). PT49-251. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Posing for a photo
Pictured with Santa at the Richhill Christmas lights switch on are members of the McGeough family including, mum, Carrie and dad, Brian with children, Evie (2) and Joe (1). PT49-252. Photo: Tony Hendron