16 fun photos as Ballyoran Primary School in Portadown celebrates 50th birthday

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:02 BST
Pupils and friends of Ballyoran Primary School celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary with a fun day.

Poor weather forced events indoors but the pupils didn’t seem to mind too much and still had plenty of fun in the school and a special activity bus.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.

Pictured at the cutting of a special cake to mark the 50th anniversary of Ballyoran Primary School are from left, Fionn, Ethan, Mr Richard Woolsey, school principal, Mrs Roisin McGuire, deputy principal, Beth and Varsita. PT24-273.

P1 pupils pictured in the ball pool on the activity bus during the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day. PT24-268.

Having an ice time at the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day are from left, Mia, Ola, Mia, Alicia and Ethan. PT24-269.

Year 3 classroom assistant, Miss Emma Bloomer pictured with pupils during an African drumming session at the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day. PT24-270.

