Poor weather forced events indoors but the pupils didn’t seem to mind too much and still had plenty of fun in the school and a special activity bus.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.
Pictured at the cutting of a special cake to mark the 50th anniversary of Ballyoran Primary School are from left, Fionn, Ethan, Mr Richard Woolsey, school principal, Mrs Roisin McGuire, deputy principal, Beth and Varsita. PT24-273. Photo: Tony Hendron
P1 pupils pictured in the ball pool on the activity bus during the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day. PT24-268. Photo: Tony Hendron
Having an ice time at the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day are from left, Mia, Ola, Mia, Alicia and Ethan. PT24-269. Photo: Tony Hendron
Year 3 classroom assistant, Miss Emma Bloomer pictured with pupils during an African drumming session at the Ballyoran Primary School 50th anniversary fun day. PT24-270. Photo: Tony Hendron