16 happy photos as Hart Memorial Primary School in Portadown celebrates 90 years

Thursday, October 2 marked the 90th anniversary, to the day, when the school first opened its doors to pupils.

"As a school, we are extremely proud of the impact which the Hart has had on so many throughout its 90 years and the education which has been afforded to so many in our locality,” a spokesperson for the school said.

Historically the school was an amalgamation of several local schools – Edgarstown No 1 Academy (a Church of Ireland school in Montague Street), Edgarstown No 2 (a Methodist school), Academy School (a Presbyterian school in Church Street) and the senior pupils of Park Road School (a Church of Ireland school).

Now in its 90th year, the school continues to grow from strength to strength with an enrolment of 450 pupils.

"As a staff, it is our vision that the Hart continues to live out the characteristics attributed to the man who we are named after; a man who was known as ambitious, enthusiastic and exceptionally talented,” the school spokesperson added.

"We are very proud of our school, our pupils are very proud and we know that so many of you in our community are very proud.

"Happy birthday, Sir Robert Hart Memorial! Here’s to the next 90 years!”

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these special pictures on the day.

1 . 90th anniversary Hart Primary School vice principal, Mrs Susan White pictured with pupils, Everley, left, and Estella. PT40-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . 90th anniversary Hart Memorial Primary School principal, Mr Andrew Frizzell and chair of the school govenors, Heather Mallagh-Cassells pictured with pupils, Paulina, Freya, Eli and Mila. PT40-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . 90th anniversary Looking happy at the Hart PS 90th celebration are from left, Sam, Max and Logan. PT40-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . 90th anniversary Hart Memorial Primary School pupils dressed in 1935 clothing to celebrate the school's 90th anniversary. Included are from left, Rokas, Arthur and Christina. PT40-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON