16 happy photos as Mavemacullen Accordion Band's Big Breakfast in Tandragee sizzles for Chest, Heart & Stroke

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Tandragee District Hall was the place to be for a tasty breakfast on Saturday morning.

The annual Mavemacullen Accordion Band Big Breakfast was extremely well attended with great support for the breakfast itself and the bake sale.

The morning’s activities raised funds for both the band and this year’s chosen charity, Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the morning.

Mavemacullen Accordion Band members pictured at the big breakfast event inclding from left, Chloe Lyons, Rhys Thompson and Chloe Courtney. PT42-253.

1. Mavemacullen Big Breakfast

Mavemacullen Accordion Band members pictured at the big breakfast event inclding from left, Chloe Lyons, Rhys Thompson and Chloe Courtney. PT42-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the big breakfast are Ruth Hanna, Katie Megarity and Caroline Nesbitt. PT42-255.

2. Mavemacullen Big Breakfast

All smiles at the big breakfast are Ruth Hanna, Katie Megarity and Caroline Nesbitt. PT42-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some members of Maevemacullen Accordion Band taking a break from serving breakfasts to pose for a photo. PT42-256.

3. Mavemacullen Big Breakfast

Some members of Maevemacullen Accordion Band taking a break from serving breakfasts to pose for a photo. PT42-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the big breakfast event are from left, Sally Minish, Jim Minish and Leslie Laverty. PT42-242.

4. Mavemacullen Big Breakfast

Pictured at the big breakfast event are from left, Sally Minish, Jim Minish and Leslie Laverty. PT42-242. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stroke
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice