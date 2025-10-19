16 happy photos as Mavemacullen Accordion Band's Big Breakfast in Tandragee sizzles for Chest, Heart & Stroke

The annual Mavemacullen Accordion Band Big Breakfast was extremely well attended with great support for the breakfast itself and the bake sale.
The morning’s activities raised funds for both the band and this year’s chosen charity, Chest, Heart & Stroke.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the morning.
Mavemacullen Accordion Band members pictured at the big breakfast event inclding from left, Chloe Lyons, Rhys Thompson and Chloe Courtney. PT42-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON
All smiles at the big breakfast are Ruth Hanna, Katie Megarity and Caroline Nesbitt. PT42-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Some members of Maevemacullen Accordion Band taking a break from serving breakfasts to pose for a photo. PT42-256. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Pictured at the big breakfast event are from left, Sally Minish, Jim Minish and Leslie Laverty. PT42-242. Photo: TONY HENDRON