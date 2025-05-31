16 happy photos as Mullabrack Accordion Band hosts annual parade in Markethill

By Valerie Martin
Published 31st May 2025, 09:40 BST
There was a good turnout for Mullabrack Accordion Band’s annual parade in Markethill on Friday evening.

The parade was led by Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to take these pictures of some of those taking part.

Mullabrack Accordion Band twins, Ellen and Sophie (6) smiling before their annual parade. PT22-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Jill Hawthorne and son Bobby (4) of Markethill Pipe Band pictured at the Mullabrack Accordion Band annual parade. PT22-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Eliza (9) and Sarah Compston of host band Mullabrack Accordion pictured at the annual parade. PT22-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Mullabrack Accordion Band annual parade are from left, Jim Hutchinson, Lynne Robinson, Josh Hutchinson and Anna Davison. PT22-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

