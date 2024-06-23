16 happy photos from Cope Primary School fun day in Loughgall

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 10:53 BST
Pupils and staff of Cope Primary School in Loughgall enjoyed the school’s great fun day on Friday.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere at the popular event as the school year draws to a close.

Good friends...Cope Primary School pupils, Alice, Annie and Keziah having a great time at the school fun day. PT25-273.

Good friends...Cope Primary School pupils, Alice, Annie and Keziah having a great time at the school fun day. PT25-273.Photo: Tony Hendron

Chilling out at the Cope Primary School fun day are from left, Lexi, Zack and Grace. PT25-274.

Chilling out at the Cope Primary School fun day are from left, Lexi, Zack and Grace. PT25-274.Photo: Tony Hendron

Cope Primary School pupils having fun on one of the bouncy castles at the school fun day on Friday. PT25-275.

Cope Primary School pupils having fun on one of the bouncy castles at the school fun day on Friday. PT25-275.Photo: Tony Hendron

Having an ice time...Principal of Cope Primary School, Loughgall, Mrs Ellen Archer pictured with pupils during the school fun day. PT25-276.

Having an ice time...Principal of Cope Primary School, Loughgall, Mrs Ellen Archer pictured with pupils during the school fun day. PT25-276.Photo: Tony Hendron

