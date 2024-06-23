Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere at the popular event as the school year draws to a close.
1. Fun for all
Good friends...Cope Primary School pupils, Alice, Annie and Keziah having a great time at the school fun day. PT25-273.Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Fun for all
Chilling out at the Cope Primary School fun day are from left, Lexi, Zack and Grace. PT25-274.Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Fun for all
Cope Primary School pupils having fun on one of the bouncy castles at the school fun day on Friday. PT25-275.Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Fun for all
Having an ice time...Principal of Cope Primary School, Loughgall, Mrs Ellen Archer pictured with pupils during the school fun day. PT25-276.Photo: Tony Hendron