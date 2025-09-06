Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere.
1. Fun day
The soak the teacher stall was very popular at the St John the Baptist's College Fun day. Here English teacher, Mr Patrick McKenzie is about to get splashed by Aoibhe O'Connor. PT37-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Fun day
The McConville family looking happy at the fun day at St John the Baptist College. Included are, dad, Joseph, Finola (2) and Mum Niamh. PT37-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Fun day
The Clann Eireann under 10 girls GAA team who took part in the St John the Baptist's College fun day mini tournament. Also included are coaches, Hannah Breen, left, and Nicola Cullen. PT37-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Fun day
The Tir Na nOg under 10 girls GAA team who took part in a mini tournament at the fun day. Also included are coaches, Lisa McKeown, left, and Catherine Mullen. PT37-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON