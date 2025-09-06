16 happy pictures from St John The Baptist's College family fun day in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 19:31 BST
There was an afternoon packed full of activities for all at St John The Baptist's College fun day in Portadown on Saturday.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere.

The soak the teacher stall was very popular at the St John the Baptist's College Fun day. Here English teacher, Mr Patrick McKenzie is about to get splashed by Aoibhe O'Connor. PT37-216.

1. Fun day

The soak the teacher stall was very popular at the St John the Baptist's College Fun day. Here English teacher, Mr Patrick McKenzie is about to get splashed by Aoibhe O'Connor. PT37-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The McConville family looking happy at the fun day at St John the Baptist College. Included are, dad, Joseph, Finola (2) and Mum Niamh. PT37-209.

2. Fun day

The McConville family looking happy at the fun day at St John the Baptist College. Included are, dad, Joseph, Finola (2) and Mum Niamh. PT37-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Clann Eireann under 10 girls GAA team who took part in the St John the Baptist's College fun day mini tournament. Also included are coaches, Hannah Breen, left, and Nicola Cullen. PT37-211.

3. Fun day

The Clann Eireann under 10 girls GAA team who took part in the St John the Baptist's College fun day mini tournament. Also included are coaches, Hannah Breen, left, and Nicola Cullen. PT37-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Tir Na nOg under 10 girls GAA team who took part in a mini tournament at the fun day. Also included are coaches, Lisa McKeown, left, and Catherine Mullen. PT37-210.

4. Fun day

The Tir Na nOg under 10 girls GAA team who took part in a mini tournament at the fun day. Also included are coaches, Lisa McKeown, left, and Catherine Mullen. PT37-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CollegePortadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice