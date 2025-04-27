16 happy snaps as Portadown FC's 'We Are Ports' family fun day proves a big success at Shamrock Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2025, 14:11 BST
The We Are Ports family fun day at Shamrock Park in Portadown proved a great way for kids to use up some energy on Saturday afternoon.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to get these great photos ahead of the game against Ballymena United.

Mark Beattie and sons, Blake (5) and Jackson (8) enjoying the day out at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-246.

1. We Are Ports fun day

Mark Beattie and sons, Blake (5) and Jackson (8) enjoying the day out at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-246. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Best friends...Josh Montgomery, Jaxon Corkin and Alex Richardson pictured at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-241.

2. We Are Ports fun day

Best friends...Josh Montgomery, Jaxon Corkin and Alex Richardson pictured at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Oliver Potts (8) having a ball at the basketball game. PT17-238.

3. We Are Ports fun day

Oliver Potts (8) having a ball at the basketball game. PT17-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Poppy Ritchie (6) and dad Andrew having a great time at the fun day. PT17-240.

4. We Are Ports fun day

Poppy Ritchie (6) and dad Andrew having a great time at the fun day. PT17-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice