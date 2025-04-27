Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to get these great photos ahead of the game against Ballymena United.
Mark Beattie and sons, Blake (5) and Jackson (8) enjoying the day out at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-246. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Best friends...Josh Montgomery, Jaxon Corkin and Alex Richardson pictured at the We Are Ports fun day. PT17-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Oliver Potts (8) having a ball at the basketball game. PT17-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Poppy Ritchie (6) and dad Andrew having a great time at the fun day. PT17-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON
