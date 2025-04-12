16 joyful photos from Portadown Male Voice Choir's annual concert at Craigavon Civic Centre

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 18:52 BST
Craigavon Civic Centre was filled with music on Friday evening as Portadown Male Voice Choir hosted its 97th annual spring concert.

Compered by Gary Wilson, the concert featured a fantastic musical programme including special guest soprano soloist Lauren Kells.

These photographs by Tony Hendron give a flavour of a very enjoyable evening.

Posing happily before the concert are, Helen Hunniford, left, and Sharon Cowan. PT15-210.

Pictured before the concert are from left Gordon Speers , musical director, Gary Wilson, compere, Lauren Kells, guest soprano, and Donald Keys, choir chairman. PT15-207.

Pictured at the Portadown Male Voice Choir concert are from left, Caroline Gaw, Stephen Walker, Dawn Conner, Nigel Conner and Linda Walker. PT15-205.

Looking forward to a night of great singing are from left, Rene Crozier, Sophia Ervine, Myrtle McGuinness and Wellesley McGown. PT15-204.

