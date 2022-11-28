In the last two years TikTok has grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s biggest social media platforms.
As a result it has created a whole host of new and upcoming stars as well as giving our well known names a new place to connect with their audience.
From food and fashion to family and fun despite being known for dancing and lip syncing, TikTok has given space to a new wave of celebrities across the country showcasing their talents in bite size, easy to digest videos.
Here are our top 16 names to look out for, who would you add to the list?
Additional reporting by Zahra Baz
1. Jim Moore (@onlyslaggin) - Newtownabbey
801.7k Followers 8.1m Likes
Jim and his love and appreciation for the BBQ quickly rose to fame as he showcased his most favourite, and now most popular, recipes. Followed by Gordon Ramsey, Jim uses his TikTok platform to spread the message that you can barbecue all year round - regardless of our temperamental weather. Recommended watch: tiktok.com/@onlyslaggin/video Follow Jim: tiktok.com/@onlyslaggin
Photo: contributed
2. Ged Armstrong (@ged.jpeg) - Belfast
25.6k Followers 766.8k Likes
Ged is a Creative Director who has utilised his TikTok platform to document his career journey. Now, he explores innovative storytelling techniques and helps small businesses leverage their social media by sharing his learnings on the platform. Recommended watch: tiktok.com/@ged.jpeg/video Follow Ged: tiktok.com/@onlyslaggin
Photo: contributed
3. Conor and Joanie (@conorcaptain) - West Belfast
85.2k Followers 1.6m Likes
Conor Captain and his granny Joanie McCoubrey are a hilarious pair from West Belfast. Their account first caught the attention of viewers in 2020, when Conor uploaded funny and relatable videos of Joanie going about her day. Recommended watch: tiktok.com/@conorcaptain/video Follow Conor & Joanie: tiktok.com/@conorcaptain
Photo: contributed
4. Conall Doyle (@conallsraiments) - Belfast
187.7k Followers 9.5m Likes
Conall has gained a following by showing off his impressive Ralph Lauren collection. He has often taken his outfits to the streets in his Rate My Ralph Lauren Outfit series. The creator doesn’t take himself too seriously, poking fun at the stereotypes of his style while still showing his love for fashion. Recommended watch: tiktok.com/@conallsraiments/video Follow Conall: tiktok.com/@conallsraiments
Photo: contributed