St Nicholas' Primary School pupils Amy Drury, Peter Dillon, Conor Taggart and Alice McQuillan attended the 2007 launch of Carrick in Bloom at the Andrew Jackson Centre. Ct21-066tcSt Nicholas' Primary School pupils Amy Drury, Peter Dillon, Conor Taggart and Alice McQuillan attended the 2007 launch of Carrick in Bloom at the Andrew Jackson Centre. Ct21-066tc
St Nicholas' Primary School pupils Amy Drury, Peter Dillon, Conor Taggart and Alice McQuillan attended the 2007 launch of Carrick in Bloom at the Andrew Jackson Centre. Ct21-066tc

16 photographs from floral-scented Carrickfergus in Bloom launches 2006 – 2010

With gardening enthusiasts stepping up their activities in sunny conditions, here’s a trip down memory lane to the annual launch of Carrickfergus in Bloom.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:58 BST

The Andrew Jackson Cottage at Boneybefore provided the backdrop as guests enjoyed lunch, music and encouragement ahead of the serious business of taking part in the various council-organised competitions.

These images are from launch events between 2006 and 2010 attended by school, playgroup, community, business and council representatives. Were you there and did your interest blossom into a full-grown hobby?

Kilroot Playgroup's Lynn Mahood, Jackson Downey, Isaac Latimer, Lucy Grant and Yvonne Luney attended the 2008 launch of Carrick in Bloom. Ct21-031tc

1. Flower Power

Kilroot Playgroup's Lynn Mahood, Jackson Downey, Isaac Latimer, Lucy Grant and Yvonne Luney attended the 2008 launch of Carrick in Bloom. Ct21-031tc Photo: Tim Cully

Spring was in the air as a juggler entertained pupils during the launch of the 2006 Carrick in Bloom initiative at the Andrew Jackson Centre. ct20-317fm

2. Flower Power

Spring was in the air as a juggler entertained pupils during the launch of the 2006 Carrick in Bloom initiative at the Andrew Jackson Centre. ct20-317fm Photo: Tim Cully

Performing during the 2007 launch of Carrick in Bloom were members of Belfast Youth Orchestra. Ct21-070tc

3. Flower Power

Performing during the 2007 launch of Carrick in Bloom were members of Belfast Youth Orchestra. Ct21-070tc Photo: Tim Cully

Councillor May Beattie and Stephen Daye pictured with Carrick Mayor Patricia McKinney at the launch of Carrick in Bloom 2010. Also included, primary school pupils Simon White, Lauren Slater and Tom Gilpin. CT20-027tc.

4. Flower Power

Councillor May Beattie and Stephen Daye pictured with Carrick Mayor Patricia McKinney at the launch of Carrick in Bloom 2010. Also included, primary school pupils Simon White, Lauren Slater and Tom Gilpin. CT20-027tc. Photo: Tim Cully

