Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown to catch up with some of those who enjoyed lunch at the popular venue.
1. Out and about on Easter Sunday
Rachel and Andrew Bridgett and daughter Emily (3) pictured before their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel. PT14-205. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Out and about on Easter Sunday
Looking happy after their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are from left, Caroline, Ethan (17 months) and Matthew Scott and Mary Martin. PT14-212. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Out and about on Easter Sunday
Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Easter Sunday are Gerard Stewart Elouise Mulligan and Eva Mulligan (20 months). Pt14-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Out and about on Easter Sunday
All ready for their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are Gavin McGurran and daughters Maeve (8) and Orla (4). PT14-201. Photo: Tony Hendron