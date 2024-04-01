16 photos as families and friends enjoy Easter Sunday lunch together at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

Easter Sunday is traditionally a time for families to relax together over a tasty meal.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Apr 2024, 13:41 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown to catch up with some of those who enjoyed lunch at the popular venue.

Rachel and Andrew Bridgett and daughter Emily (3) pictured before their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel. PT14-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

Looking happy after their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are from left, Caroline, Ethan (17 months) and Matthew Scott and Mary Martin. PT14-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Easter Sunday are Gerard Stewart Elouise Mulligan and Eva Mulligan (20 months). Pt14-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

All ready for their Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are Gavin McGurran and daughters Maeve (8) and Orla (4). PT14-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

