16 photos from Clover High School Marching Band’s popular Larne visit

The 160 strong-band, accompanied by 100 parents, teachers and chaperones were watched by large crowds who lined the route from Curran Park to Inver Park.

At Inver Park a crowd of 1,000 watched them perform, along with local dancers and the ALS Band from Larne, whose lead singer Zolene Mayberry impressed with her rendition of the American National Anthem.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, paid tribute to the links between Larne and Clover in her welcoming speech and there were also speeches by the Deputy Lieutenant of County Antrim, James Perry MBE and Paul Roelle, representing the US Consulate in Belfast.

Band musical director Rick Langdale and Clover School district board member Tracey Stiff spoke of the great affection for Larne and how overwhelmed they were by the crowds who turned out to welcome the band.

Earlier in the afternoon pupils of Larne High School and Roddensvale School enjoyed a concert just for them, while the visitors were entertained to a lambeg workshop and three members of the percussion section got to try out the drums themselves.

The band wanted to visit their twin town during their visit to participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, and several of those who watched them at Inver Park were from Larne Harbour Accordion Band, who had been to Clover 25 years ago. As the band members left they were given a lambeg drum salute to the tune of 'Larne Time' while a PSNI motorcycle escort took the seven coaches of US visitors to the dual carriageway on their return to Belfast.

1 . Marching Band The Clover Band passes along High Street. Photo: David Hume

2 . Marching Band Clover High School Marching Band members taking part in the Larne event. Photo: David Hume

3 . Marching Band Paul Castle of Larne Royal British Legion presents a plaque to the band. Photo: David Hume

4 . Marching Band Clover High School Marching Band were watched by large crowds. Photo: David Hume