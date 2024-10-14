16 photos from Moderator’s busy tour of Carrickfergus Presbytery

Dr Murray carried out civic, community and church engagements, preached at the services of four congregations and met with the ministers who serve in the Presbytery’s 19 congregations.

Education was also an important focus and Dr Murray took the assembly in Woodburn Primary School in Carrickfergus and met with sixth formers in Larne High School, where he participated in a Q&A session. He also visited Larne’s Roddensvale School.

Furthermore, Dr Murray received a briefing from Ledcom in Larne and met some of the companies in the Willowbank Business Park. He was also received by Alderman Beth Adger, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and meet with a number of the area's MLAs.

Dr Murray said: “It was a great opportunity to see the work that congregations are doing on the ground in their local communities, and get a feel for this part of east Antrim.”

