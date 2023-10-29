Register
16 pictures as Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre celebrates the Bramley apple

Richhill came alive with music and entertainment on Saturday as the Apple Fayre Day was held as part of the village’s Apple Harvest Fayre six-day celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 19:04 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 19:05 GMT

At the end of October each year the people of Richhill, which is surrounded by orchards, celebrate the locally grown Bramley apple. The festival coincides with the end of the apple harvest.

Saturday saw the historical centre of Richhill transformed into an open air market with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere.

Enjoying a drink in the cider tent at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre are from left, Chris Webb, Joe McKeown, Nathan Montgomery, May McKeown and Zoe Burns. PT44-245.

1. Cheers!

Enjoying a drink in the cider tent at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre are from left, Chris Webb, Joe McKeown, Nathan Montgomery, May McKeown and Zoe Burns. PT44-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

Having a great time at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre are from left, Niki Molloy and her mother, Audrey and Ivor Graham. PT44-234.

2. A great day out

Having a great time at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre are from left, Niki Molloy and her mother, Audrey and Ivor Graham. PT44-234. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sadie White (5) loves having her face painted at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre by Michelle Lavery of 'Making Faces'. PT44-235.

3. Making faces

Sadie White (5) loves having her face painted at the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre by Michelle Lavery of 'Making Faces'. PT44-235. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Foster family, parents, Kyle and Hannah and daughters, Rose (4) and Lily (2). PT44-236.

4. Family day out

The Foster family, parents, Kyle and Hannah and daughters, Rose (4) and Lily (2). PT44-236. Photo: Tony Hendron

