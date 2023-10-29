16 pictures as Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre celebrates the Bramley apple
Richhill came alive with music and entertainment on Saturday as the Apple Fayre Day was held as part of the village’s Apple Harvest Fayre six-day celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 19:04 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 19:05 GMT
At the end of October each year the people of Richhill, which is surrounded by orchards, celebrate the locally grown Bramley apple. The festival coincides with the end of the apple harvest.
Saturday saw the historical centre of Richhill transformed into an open air market with live music and entertainment throughout the day.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere.
1 / 4