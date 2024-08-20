The free event, organised by Mid Ulster District Council saw the Council ‘Light Up the Lough’ with beautiful illuminations, stunning fire performances, and a spectacular fireworks display.

As well as this there was plenty to entertain the whole family including a fun fair, face painters puppet show, magic shows, and fire performances.

Many of the businesses in the village participated in the event by extending their opening hours to provide lots of tasty treats and meals to those who had attended.

It was a welcome return for the popular event, creating an engaging and enhanced visitor experience.

1 . Lighting up the Lough! The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell came along to experience the fantastic event for himself. Photo: Supplied

2 . Lighting up the Lough! All smiles at the Lumarina over the weekend. Photo: Supplied

