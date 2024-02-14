Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.
1. Chinese New Year
Yihui Song a member of the Weihong Chinese Dance Group pictured at the Chinese New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT07-232. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Chinese New Year
The dragon dance which was enjoyed by guests at the Chinese New Year event in Craigavon Civic Centre on Monday. PT07-233. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Chinese New Year
Indian dancers, Layla, left, and Mar Gada who enterained guests at the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association Lunar New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre on Monday night. PT07-228. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Chinese New Year
The lion dance was one of the highlights of the Chinese New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT07-229. Photo: Tony Hendron