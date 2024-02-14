Register
16 pictures full of colour and culture at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Craigavon Civic Centre

Craigavon Civic Centre was full of colour for the Wah Hep Community Association’s annual Chinese New Year celebrations
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:18 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the night.

Yihui Song a member of the Weihong Chinese Dance Group pictured at the Chinese New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT07-232. Photo: Tony Hendron

The dragon dance which was enjoyed by guests at the Chinese New Year event in Craigavon Civic Centre on Monday. PT07-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Indian dancers, Layla, left, and Mar Gada who enterained guests at the Wah Hep Chinese Community Association Lunar New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre on Monday night. PT07-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

The lion dance was one of the highlights of the Chinese New Year celebrations at Craigavon Civic Centre. PT07-229. Photo: Tony Hendron

