There was fun all the way on Saturday at St John the Baptist's College.
The Moy Road school’s annual family fun day attracted a big turnout of pupils and their extended families, staff and members of the community all enjoying an afternoon of activities including music, dance, a barbecue and sports display.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of those who enjoyed the fun.
1. All smiles
Enjoying the Irish dancing at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are Ann Murphy and her daughters, Judith, left, and Colette. PT37-208. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Family fun
The McCaffrey family who had a great day out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day. included are from left, Eibhlin(11 months), mum, Ashlene and dad, Eamonn. PT3-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Enjoying the fun and sun
At the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Tracey Murphy, Abi Morrow (9), Aine McGeown and Matty McGeown. PT37-210. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Fun for all
Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are from left, Natasha Kowalska, Agda Nowakowska, Aisling Mercer and son, Cohen (3). PT37-211. Photo: Tony Hendron