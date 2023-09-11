Register
All skipped out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Ruaidhi Og Garvey, Oscar Hall, Joe Weir and Donnacha Garvey. PT37-212.All skipped out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Ruaidhi Og Garvey, Oscar Hall, Joe Weir and Donnacha Garvey. PT37-212.
All skipped out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Ruaidhi Og Garvey, Oscar Hall, Joe Weir and Donnacha Garvey. PT37-212.

16 pictures of big happy smiles at St John the Baptist College's fun day in Portadown

There was fun all the way on Saturday at St John the Baptist's College.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST

The Moy Road school’s annual family fun day attracted a big turnout of pupils and their extended families, staff and members of the community all enjoying an afternoon of activities including music, dance, a barbecue and sports display.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of those who enjoyed the fun.

Enjoying the Irish dancing at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are Ann Murphy and her daughters, Judith, left, and Colette. PT37-208.

1. All smiles

Enjoying the Irish dancing at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are Ann Murphy and her daughters, Judith, left, and Colette. PT37-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

The McCaffrey family who had a great day out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day. included are from left, Eibhlin(11 months), mum, Ashlene and dad, Eamonn. PT3-209.

2. Family fun

The McCaffrey family who had a great day out at the St John the Baptist's College fun day. included are from left, Eibhlin(11 months), mum, Ashlene and dad, Eamonn. PT3-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

At the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Tracey Murphy, Abi Morrow (9), Aine McGeown and Matty McGeown. PT37-210.

3. Enjoying the fun and sun

At the St John the Baptist's College fun day are from left, Tracey Murphy, Abi Morrow (9), Aine McGeown and Matty McGeown. PT37-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are from left, Natasha Kowalska, Agda Nowakowska, Aisling Mercer and son, Cohen (3). PT37-211.

4. Fun for all

Pictured at the St John the Baptist's College fun day on Saturday are from left, Natasha Kowalska, Agda Nowakowska, Aisling Mercer and son, Cohen (3). PT37-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

