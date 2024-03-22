16 striking photos from Larne’s Good Hair Week awards 2006 & 2007

The awards, usually held in May, started out after suggestions from local young people. The celebration concluded with a competition night catwalk show involving hairdressing salons and models sporting styles across a number of categories.
Here are 16 photos from the Larne Times archives to rekindle memories of the award-winning Good Hair Week.
Amanda Baxter and Deborah Crawford at the 2006 awards night Photo: Peter Rippon
Therese McKendry modelled one of many striking styles on show at Larne’s Good Hair Week awards in 2006. Photo: Peter Rippon
The compere introduces one of the models at the 2006 awards night. Photo: Peter Rippon
Modelling styles by Shek at the Good Hair Week awards in 2007 were Emma McBride, Rachael Withers, Lisa Mulvenna and Rosie McAllister. Photo: Peter Rippon