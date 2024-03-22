16 striking photos from Larne’s Good Hair Week awards 2006 & 2007

Larne’s highly-successful Good Hair Week events drew crowds to the town’s McNeill Theatre in 2006 and 2007.
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 18:06 GMT

The awards, usually held in May, started out after suggestions from local young people. The celebration concluded with a competition night catwalk show involving hairdressing salons and models sporting styles across a number of categories.

Here are 16 photos from the Larne Times archives to rekindle memories of the award-winning Good Hair Week.

Amanda Baxter and Deborah Crawford at the 2006 awards night

Therese McKendry modelled one of many striking styles on show at Larne’s Good Hair Week awards in 2006.

The compere introduces one of the models at the 2006 awards night.

Modelling styles by Shek at the Good Hair Week awards in 2007 were Emma McBride, Rachael Withers, Lisa Mulvenna and Rosie McAllister.

