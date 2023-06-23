Register
The DeLorean on display at the charity car show at Turkingtons, Portadown, was a big draw. Marvelling at its cutting edge design are Jack Gillespie and Sam Milne. PT23-234 Photo by Tony Hendron

16 super photos from Turkingtons Charity Car Show in Portadown

Over 100 vehicles were on display at Turkingtons Charity Car Show in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Thursday.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 21:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 21:43 BST

The very well attended event was held at the premises of Turkingtons Concrete and Windows, Portadown. Car enthusiasts relished the opportunity to see up close a host of impressive models during the fundraiser.

The money raised will be dedicated to Macmillan Grants for people living in the Southern Trust region.

Exploring the workings of a modern engine are Joyce and Alan McGowan. PT23-243.Tony Hendron

The Murphy family at a vintage sporty Mazda RX7, from left, Ella (11), Jack (4), Harry (9) and dad, Paddy. PT23-238. Tony Hendron

Elvin and Irene Wylie pictured at the Turkingtons Charity Car Show with a Mazda MX5. PT23-244. Photo by Tony Hendron

Vince Campbell, left, and Neil McDonagh pictured at a 1938 Austin & Special. PT23-245.Photo by Tony Hendron

