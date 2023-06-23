16 super photos from Turkingtons Charity Car Show in Portadown
Over 100 vehicles were on display at Turkingtons Charity Car Show in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Thursday.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 21:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 21:43 BST
The very well attended event was held at the premises of Turkingtons Concrete and Windows, Portadown. Car enthusiasts relished the opportunity to see up close a host of impressive models during the fundraiser.
The money raised will be dedicated to Macmillan Grants for people living in the Southern Trust region.
