Tony and Ann Hepburn who enjoyed the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall on Friday. PT41-227.Tony and Ann Hepburn who enjoyed the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall on Friday. PT41-227.
16 toe-tapping pictures from country and gospel music night in aid of Tartaraghan Parish funds

There were plenty of toes-a-tapping at the Country and Gospel Concert held in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall on Friday night in aid of the parish repairs fund.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Oct 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:16 BST

Among those taking part were Tony Kerr, Shauna McStravock, David McCaffrey, Country Features, Kirsten McMullan and Jordan McPolin.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the night.

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley , front centre, pictured at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall with guests from left, Inspector Adam Ruston, PSNI Portadown Neighbourhood Team; Canon David Hilliard, Parish rector; Jennifer Harrison, Alicia Dickson, church warden; John Wilson, organiser; Mrs Louise Hilliard and Constable Emma Kay. PSNI. PT41-229.

1. Lending their support

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley , front centre, pictured at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall with guests from left, Inspector Adam Ruston, PSNI Portadown Neighbourhood Team; Canon David Hilliard, Parish rector; Jennifer Harrison, Alicia Dickson, church warden; John Wilson, organiser; Mrs Louise Hilliard and Constable Emma Kay. PSNI. PT41-229.

Alicia Dickson and Nigel Pierson who are church wardens at Tartaraghan Parish Church pictured at the fundraising concert in the church hall on Friday evening. PT41-222.

2. Enjoying the evening

Alicia Dickson and Nigel Pierson who are church wardens at Tartaraghan Parish Church pictured at the fundraising concert in the church hall on Friday evening. PT41-222.

Reasy for a great night of country music at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall are from left, Eva Alexander, Sharon Telfors and Heather Black. PT41-223.

3. All smiles

Reasy for a great night of country music at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall are from left, Eva Alexander, Sharon Telfors and Heather Black. PT41-223.

Ronnie Capper and his sister Harriett Wilson pictured at the concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall. PT41-224.

4. Supporting the fundraiser

Ronnie Capper and his sister Harriett Wilson pictured at the concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall. PT41-224.

