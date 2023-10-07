16 toe-tapping pictures from country and gospel music night in aid of Tartaraghan Parish funds

There were plenty of toes-a-tapping at the Country and Gospel Concert held in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall on Friday night in aid of the parish repairs fund.
Among those taking part were Tony Kerr, Shauna McStravock, David McCaffrey, Country Features, Kirsten McMullan and Jordan McPolin.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture a flavour of the night.
1. Lending their support
Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley , front centre, pictured at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall with guests from left, Inspector Adam Ruston, PSNI Portadown Neighbourhood Team; Canon David Hilliard, Parish rector; Jennifer Harrison, Alicia Dickson, church warden; John Wilson, organiser; Mrs Louise Hilliard and Constable Emma Kay. PSNI. PT41-229. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Enjoying the evening
Alicia Dickson and Nigel Pierson who are church wardens at Tartaraghan Parish Church pictured at the fundraising concert in the church hall on Friday evening. PT41-222. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. All smiles
Reasy for a great night of country music at the Country and Gospel Concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall are from left, Eva Alexander, Sharon Telfors and Heather Black. PT41-223. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Supporting the fundraiser
Ronnie Capper and his sister Harriett Wilson pictured at the concert in Tartaraghan Parish Church Hall. PT41-224. Photo: Tony Hendron