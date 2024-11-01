17 amazing photos as Ballyclare residents celebrate Halloween

By Russell Keers
Published 1st Nov 2024, 17:18 BST
Residents from the Grange Estate in Ballyclare gathered in the Town Hall on Thursday, October 31 to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun.

Organised by members of Grange Community Action, the event saw residents, both young and old, enjoying Halloween celebrations.

A number of activities were staged, including arts and crafts and baking and lots of brilliant Halloween costumes were on display.

A little pumpkin at the Halloween party in Ballyclare Town Hall.

1. Halloween party

A little pumpkin at the Halloween party in Ballyclare Town Hall. Photo: Love Ballyclare

An impressive costume at the Halloween party in Ballyclare Town Hall.

2. Halloween party

An impressive costume at the Halloween party in Ballyclare Town Hall. Photo: Love Ballyclare

All smiles at the Grange Community Action party.

3. Halloween party

All smiles at the Grange Community Action party. Photo: Love Ballyclare

The event was staged in Ballyclare Town Hall.

4. Halloween party

The event was staged in Ballyclare Town Hall. Photo: Love Ballyclare

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BallyclareTown Hall
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice