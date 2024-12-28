17 cheerful photos from Tom Jones tribute night at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Dec 2024, 10:17 GMT
A Tom Jones tribute night at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown proved the ideal post-Christmas night out.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in and snapped these pictures of some of those who enjoyed getting together on Friday night.

Waiting patiently for the Tom Jones tribute act at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday night are, David and Liz McCall. PT51-205.

Looking forward to the Tom Jones Experience at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday night are from left, Rhona Hughes, Ann-Marie Hughes and Michelle McEvaney. PT51-200.

All smiles at the Tom Jones night are, Jacinta McConville, Susan McConville and Greg McConville. PT51-203.

Pictured at the Tom Jones night are from left, Sara Agnew, Ciara McVeigh and May Leiper. PT51-201.

