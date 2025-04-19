17 colourful photos as new Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough Artisan Food and Craft Market kicks off in Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Apr 2025, 18:29 BST
Lurgan was the first stop for a brand new touring Artisan Food and Craft Market launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Easter Saturday saw the start of a series of markets bringing a range of handcrafted goods and locally produced food to towns across the borough.

The new touring market features a variety of high-quality produce made in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, from gourmet treats to unique crafts, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the borough has to offer.

It will next be held in Dromore on Saturday, May 24, followed by Buskfest at Banbridge on Saturday, June 14; the 7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh on Saturday, August 2 and Portadown on Saturday, August 23.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the flavour of the market.

Looking the part at the Artisan Market are Naomi Stokes and daughter, Peggy-Jean (3). LM17-220.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage pictured with Seilin Cochrane at her custom stationery stall. LM17-209.

Enjoying their gourmet burgers at the Artisan Market are the Murray family including, dad John, mum Jane and twins Enya and Eoin. LM17-224.

Pictured at the Artisan Food & Craft Market are Councillor Peter Haire, left, Christine Marshall of Marshall Beekeeping and ABC Council director of Development, Community and Wellbeing, Paul Tamati. LM17-210.

