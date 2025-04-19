Easter Saturday saw the start of a series of markets bringing a range of handcrafted goods and locally produced food to towns across the borough.

The new touring market features a variety of high-quality produce made in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, from gourmet treats to unique crafts, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the borough has to offer.

It will next be held in Dromore on Saturday, May 24, followed by Buskfest at Banbridge on Saturday, June 14; the 7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh on Saturday, August 2 and Portadown on Saturday, August 23.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the flavour of the market.

1 . New market Looking the part at the Artisan Market are Naomi Stokes and daughter, Peggy-Jean (3). LM17-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . New market Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage pictured with Seilin Cochrane at her custom stationery stall. LM17-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . New market Enjoying their gourmet burgers at the Artisan Market are the Murray family including, dad John, mum Jane and twins Enya and Eoin. LM17-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON