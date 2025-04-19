Easter Saturday saw the start of a series of markets bringing a range of handcrafted goods and locally produced food to towns across the borough.
The new touring market features a variety of high-quality produce made in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, from gourmet treats to unique crafts, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the borough has to offer.
It will next be held in Dromore on Saturday, May 24, followed by Buskfest at Banbridge on Saturday, June 14; the 7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh on Saturday, August 2 and Portadown on Saturday, August 23.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the flavour of the market.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.