By Valerie Martin
Published 11th May 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 20:36 BST
A great night was enjoyed by around 200 guests at Portadown FC’s annual end of season dinner.

The event marked a great first season back in the Sports Direct Premiership.

It was also a memorable occasion for Bobby Carlisle, Martin Russell and Kyle Neill who were inducted into the Portadown Football Club Hall of Fame.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great photos at the big night at the Seagoe Hotel.

Steven McCullough and Andee Officer pictured at thre Portadown FC end of season dinner. PT19-222.

1. Portadown FC dinner

Steven McCullough and Andee Officer pictured at thre Portadown FC end of season dinner. PT19-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of the Portadown FC 18s team pictured at the club's end of season dinner. PT19-223.

2. Portadown FC dinner

Members of the Portadown FC 18s team pictured at the club's end of season dinner. PT19-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Player's mums, Paula Bagley, left, and Chistina Douglas who enjoyed the club dinner. PT19-224.

3. Portadown FC dinner

Player's mums, Paula Bagley, left, and Chistina Douglas who enjoyed the club dinner. PT19-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the pre-dinner reception are from left, Andy Black, Wayne Archer, Stuart Andrews, Matt Doyle, Grham Black and Daniel Creaney. PT19-225.

4. Portadown FC dinner

Enjoying the pre-dinner reception are from left, Andy Black, Wayne Archer, Stuart Andrews, Matt Doyle, Grham Black and Daniel Creaney. PT19-225. Photo: TONY HENDRON

