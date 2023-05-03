Register
Pictured at a special afternoon tea event to celebrate the Coronation at Richhill Presbyterian Church are June and Billy Douglas and their daughter Gail Gates. PT17-261.Pictured at a special afternoon tea event to celebrate the Coronation at Richhill Presbyterian Church are June and Billy Douglas and their daughter Gail Gates. PT17-261.
Pictured at a special afternoon tea event to celebrate the Coronation at Richhill Presbyterian Church are June and Billy Douglas and their daughter Gail Gates. PT17-261.

17 fabulous photos from Richhill Tuesday Morning Club’s Coronation Tea

Richhill Presbyterian Church’s Tuesday Morning Club began the count down to Saturday’s historic coronation with a specially themed afternoon tea.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 21:41 BST

Here are 17 images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit to the right royal celebration at the Church Hall ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey.

Guests who enjoyed the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club Coronation Tea on Tuesday afternoon. PT17-267.

1. Regal Smiles

Guests who enjoyed the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club Coronation Tea on Tuesday afternoon. PT17-267. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

All friends together at the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club Coronation Tea on Tuesday afternoon. PT17-269.

2. Regal Smiles

All friends together at the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club Coronation Tea on Tuesday afternoon. PT17-269. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club members who attended the group's Coronation Afternoon Tea event. PT17-270.

3. Regal Smiles

Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club members who attended the group's Coronation Afternoon Tea event. PT17-270. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

Members of the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club who attended a special afternoon tea event to celebrate the coronation. PT17-262.

4. Regal Smiles

Members of the Richhill Presbyterian Tuesday Morning Club who attended a special afternoon tea event to celebrate the coronation. PT17-262. Photo: TONY-HENDRON

