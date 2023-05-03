17 fabulous photos from Richhill Tuesday Morning Club’s Coronation Tea
Richhill Presbyterian Church’s Tuesday Morning Club began the count down to Saturday’s historic coronation with a specially themed afternoon tea.
Published 3rd May 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 21:41 BST
Here are 17 images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit to the right royal celebration at the Church Hall ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey.
