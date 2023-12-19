Register
17 fabulously festive photos at the Seagoe Hotel's party night on Saturday in Portadown

The latest in the Seagoe Hotel’s Christmas party nights on Saturday, December 16 was a big success.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Dec 2023
Groups of friends joined workers from a variety of local businesses and organisations for a great night out, including staff from The Lifting Room gym; NIE Networks, Portadown; Kurt Geiger, The Boulevard, Banbridge; Portadown Integrated Primary School and Nursery Unit; Rainbow Kids; Kim Grace Hair; Portadown Bowen Clinic; Loughshore Bathrooms, Gilford; Hyster, Craigavon; Porters Bodyshop, Portadown; Craft Barber Shop, Portadown; Halifax, Portadown and JP Corry, Dromore.

These photos by Tony Hendron capture a flavour of the festive fun.

Members of The Lifting Room Gym, Portadown, who had a great night at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Saturday night (December 16). PT51-281.

Staff of NIE Networks, Portadown who partied at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday, December 16. PT51-282.

Staff from Kurt Keiger at the Boulevard, Banbridge who enjoyed the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Saturday night. PT51-284.

Having fun at the Seagoe Hotel Christmas Party Night on Saturday night are staff of Portadown Integrated Primary School and Nursery Unit. PT51-274.

