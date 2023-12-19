17 fabulously festive photos at the Seagoe Hotel's party night on Saturday in Portadown
The latest in the Seagoe Hotel’s Christmas party nights on Saturday, December 16 was a big success.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:39 GMT
Groups of friends joined workers from a variety of local businesses and organisations for a great night out, including staff from The Lifting Room gym; NIE Networks, Portadown; Kurt Geiger, The Boulevard, Banbridge; Portadown Integrated Primary School and Nursery Unit; Rainbow Kids; Kim Grace Hair; Portadown Bowen Clinic; Loughshore Bathrooms, Gilford; Hyster, Craigavon; Porters Bodyshop, Portadown; Craft Barber Shop, Portadown; Halifax, Portadown and JP Corry, Dromore.
These photos by Tony Hendron capture a flavour of the festive fun.
