17 frightfully good fun photos from Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes featured at Threemilewater Park’s Halloween celebrations on Saturday (October 28)
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:54 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 19:10 GMT
Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch was part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s wicked programme of fun over the holiday period.
Visitors had the opportunity to add to the spooky experience during fang-tastic pumpkin carving sessions.
