Register
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Thumbs up for the Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.Thumbs up for the Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.
Thumbs up for the Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.

17 frightfully good fun photos from Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes featured at Threemilewater Park’s Halloween celebrations on Saturday (October 28)
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:54 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 19:10 GMT

Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch was part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s wicked programme of fun over the holiday period.

Visitors had the opportunity to add to the spooky experience during fang-tastic pumpkin carving sessions.

Pumpkin carving for this young visitor to the Threemilewater Halloween attraction.

1. Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin carving for this young visitor to the Threemilewater Halloween attraction. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Joining in the spooky fun at Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.

2. Pumpkin Patch

Joining in the spooky fun at Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Visitors encountered pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.

3. Pumpkin Patch

Visitors encountered pumpkins of all shapes and sizes at Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Wicked fun for all at the Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch.

4. Pumpkin Patch

Wicked fun for all at the Threemilewater Pumpkin Patch. Photo: Submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbey Borough Council