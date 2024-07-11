A variety of activities for all the family during the afternoon set the scene for the traditional ‘Eleventh Night’ celebrations later on of bands, music, fireworks and the bonfire lighting.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the afternoon.
1. Edgarstown bonfire fun day
Enjoying the day out at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are members of the Winter family including, mum Robyn, dad Aaron and children, Mollie (2) and Archie (5). PT27-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Edgarstown bonfire fun day
Enjoying the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are from left, Nathan and Karen Hughes, Zach Harper (5), Alex Harper and Matthew Jenkins. PT27-251. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Edgarstown bonfire fun day
Members of the Co Armagh Drum Major Class who entertained the crowd at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day. Included are back row from left, Andrea Gibson, tutor, Molly McBride and Jamie-Lee Wilson. Front from left, Mollie McMahon, Holly Gracey and Heidi Pooits. PT27-248. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Edgarstown bonfire fun day
Some of the families who enjoyed the Edgarstown bonfire fun day on Thursday. PT27-250. Photo: Tony Hendron