17 fun day photos from Edgarstown bonfire cultural festival on July 11 in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:18 BST
The weather was kind for the Edgarstown bonfire cultural festival in Portadown on Thursday.

A variety of activities for all the family during the afternoon set the scene for the traditional ‘Eleventh Night’ celebrations later on of bands, music, fireworks and the bonfire lighting.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the afternoon.

Enjoying the day out at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are members of the Winter family including, mum Robyn, dad Aaron and children, Mollie (2) and Archie (5). PT27-249.

1. Edgarstown bonfire fun day

Enjoying the day out at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are members of the Winter family including, mum Robyn, dad Aaron and children, Mollie (2) and Archie (5). PT27-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are from left, Nathan and Karen Hughes, Zach Harper (5), Alex Harper and Matthew Jenkins. PT27-251.

2. Edgarstown bonfire fun day

Enjoying the Edgarstown bonfire fun day are from left, Nathan and Karen Hughes, Zach Harper (5), Alex Harper and Matthew Jenkins. PT27-251. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Co Armagh Drum Major Class who entertained the crowd at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day. Included are back row from left, Andrea Gibson, tutor, Molly McBride and Jamie-Lee Wilson. Front from left, Mollie McMahon, Holly Gracey and Heidi Pooits. PT27-248.

3. Edgarstown bonfire fun day

Members of the Co Armagh Drum Major Class who entertained the crowd at the Edgarstown bonfire fun day. Included are back row from left, Andrea Gibson, tutor, Molly McBride and Jamie-Lee Wilson. Front from left, Mollie McMahon, Holly Gracey and Heidi Pooits. PT27-248. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the families who enjoyed the Edgarstown bonfire fun day on Thursday. PT27-250.

4. Edgarstown bonfire fun day

Some of the families who enjoyed the Edgarstown bonfire fun day on Thursday. PT27-250. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice