17 fun-filled photos from King's Park Primary School summer fete in Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jun 2025, 19:30 BST
There was lots of fun to be had at the King’s Park Primary and Nursery School summer fete in Lurgan on Thursday evening.

Photographer Tony Hendron snapped these fun pictures of some of those who enjoyed the many activities.

Enjoying soaking the teacher, Mr Scott Forbes, P6, are pupils from left, Aaron Douglas, Sebastian Boyd and Harry Wright. LM23-208.

Enjoying soaking the teacher, Mr Scott Forbes, P6, are pupils from left, Aaron Douglas, Sebastian Boyd and Harry Wright. LM23-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Amanda Skillen, left, and Lucy Haire enjoying a burger at the King's Park Primary School summer fete. LM23-201.

Amanda Skillen, left, and Lucy Haire enjoying a burger at the King's Park Primary School summer fete. LM23-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the summer fete are from left, Brooke-Lynn Vennard (9), Harrison Brown (7 months), Harlow Vennard (2), Aimee Vennard (6) and Poppy Vennard (5). LM23-215.

Enjoying the summer fete are from left, Brooke-Lynn Vennard (9), Harrison Brown (7 months), Harlow Vennard (2), Aimee Vennard (6) and Poppy Vennard (5). LM23-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking happy at the King's Park Primary School summer fete are from left, Jordan Sobin, Fiona Wright and Harry Wright. LM23-200.

Looking happy at the King's Park Primary School summer fete are from left, Jordan Sobin, Fiona Wright and Harry Wright. LM23-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

