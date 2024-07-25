17 great photos from Donaghmore GFC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2010

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2024, 22:02 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 22:11 BST
An audience of 900 people attended Donaghmore GFC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ event in 2010.

Held in the Torrent Complex on a Saturday night, it was - as the report from the archive recorded - a magnificent spectacle while the atmosphere was incredible.

Here are 17 photos to take you back to that time whether you were a participant or a member of the audience.

Ronan and Sheila strut their stuff on the dance floor in 201.

1. Club Night

Ronan and Sheila strut their stuff on the dance floor in 201.Photo: National World

Compere Malachi Cush with judges - Grimes and McKee, presenter Lynette Fay and choreographer, Deborah Maguire.

2. Club Night

Compere Malachi Cush with judges - Grimes and McKee, presenter Lynette Fay and choreographer, Deborah Maguire.Photo: National World

Vinnie and Paula were praised by Malachi at Strictly Donaghmore in 2010.

3. Club Night

Vinnie and Paula were praised by Malachi at Strictly Donaghmore in 2010.Photo: National World

The Boys show a great turn of foot.

4. Club Night

The Boys show a great turn of foot.Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.