17 great photos from Donaghmore GFC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2010

Held in the Torrent Complex on a Saturday night, it was - as the report from the archive recorded - a magnificent spectacle while the atmosphere was incredible.
Here are 17 photos to take you back to that time whether you were a participant or a member of the audience.
1. Club Night
Ronan and Sheila strut their stuff on the dance floor in 201.Photo: National World
2. Club Night
Compere Malachi Cush with judges - Grimes and McKee, presenter Lynette Fay and choreographer, Deborah Maguire.Photo: National World
3. Club Night
Vinnie and Paula were praised by Malachi at Strictly Donaghmore in 2010.Photo: National World
4. Club Night
The Boys show a great turn of foot.Photo: National World
