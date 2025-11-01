17 great photos from the Halloween fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:13 GMT
The annual Halloween fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes proved a popular draw after being brought forward 24 hours because of a weather warning.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council successfully hosted the celebrations on Wednesday (October 29) due to strong winds forecast for the following evening.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured a flavour of the spooky fun event.

Scary sisters...Annabelle, left, and Sophie Beggs pictured at the fireworks display. PT44-217.

The Wilson family who enjoyed the firework display at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday evening. PT44-201.

Enjoying the fun at the fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes. PT44-206.

Well wrapped up at the fireworks display are from left, Willow and Thea Potts, Anita Potts, and Hayley and Arya Welsh. PT44-202.

