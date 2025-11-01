17 great photos from the Halloween fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council successfully hosted the celebrations on Wednesday (October 29) due to strong winds forecast for the following evening.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured a flavour of the spooky fun event.
1. Halloween Fireworks
Scary sisters...Annabelle, left, and Sophie Beggs pictured at the fireworks display. PT44-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Halloween Fireworks
The Wilson family who enjoyed the firework display at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday evening. PT44-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Halloween Fireworks
Enjoying the fun at the fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes. PT44-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Halloween Fireworks
Well wrapped up at the fireworks display are from left, Willow and Thea Potts, Anita Potts, and Hayley and Arya Welsh. PT44-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON