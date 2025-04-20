17 happy pictures as families enjoy Easter Sunday lunch at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Easter Sunday is traditionally a day for the family to get together over a tasty lunch.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these lovely pictures at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown of some of the many people who enjoyed dining out at the popular venue.

Out for their Easter lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are the Coleman family including from left, Ide (3), Julieanne, Cillian (4) and Chris. PT17-216.

1. Easter Sunday lunch

Out for their Easter lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are the Coleman family including from left, Ide (3), Julieanne, Cillian (4) and Chris. PT17-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel with the Easter Bunny on Sunday are from left, Neve O'Connor, Amy O'Connor and Lesley Montgomery. PT17-202.

2. Easter Sunday lunch

Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel with the Easter Bunny on Sunday are from left, Neve O'Connor, Amy O'Connor and Lesley Montgomery. PT17-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Wallace family posing happily with the Easter Bunny at the Seagoe Hotel. PT17-200.

3. Easter Sunday lunch

The Wallace family posing happily with the Easter Bunny at the Seagoe Hotel. PT17-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking the part at the Seagoe Hotel on Easter Sunday are from left, Chris, Shannon, Rosa and Gus. PT17-201.

4. Easter Sunday lunch

Looking the part at the Seagoe Hotel on Easter Sunday are from left, Chris, Shannon, Rosa and Gus. PT17-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice