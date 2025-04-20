Photographer Tony Hendron took these lovely pictures at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown of some of the many people who enjoyed dining out at the popular venue.
1. Easter Sunday lunch
Out for their Easter lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are the Coleman family including from left, Ide (3), Julieanne, Cillian (4) and Chris. PT17-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Easter Sunday lunch
Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel with the Easter Bunny on Sunday are from left, Neve O'Connor, Amy O'Connor and Lesley Montgomery. PT17-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Easter Sunday lunch
The Wallace family posing happily with the Easter Bunny at the Seagoe Hotel. PT17-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Easter Sunday lunch
Looking the part at the Seagoe Hotel on Easter Sunday are from left, Chris, Shannon, Rosa and Gus. PT17-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
