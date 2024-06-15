17 happy pictures from Edgarstown Residents Association fun day in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2024, 22:04 BST
Edgarstown Residents Association’s annual summer fun day in Portadown was enjoyed by the young and not-so-young on Saturday.

A variety of activities made sure there was something for everyone and the dry weather added to the success of the day.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of those who joined in the fun.

Looking happy with their painted faces at the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are, Aaliyah Bullick, left, and Nikia Kennedy. PT24-305.

Eli Capper (9), left, and Arminas Tarasevicius (9) had a great time at the Edgarstown Residents Association Fun Day on Saturday. PT24-316.

Enjoying the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are from left, Bernie Fleming, Cardi Hayes (7 months) and Katie Fleming. PT24-306.

Having a great day out at the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are from left, Chloe Fleming, Cardi Hayes (7 months), Jenny Wortley (1) and Audrey Sayers. PT24-307.

