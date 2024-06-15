A variety of activities made sure there was something for everyone and the dry weather added to the success of the day.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of those who joined in the fun.
Looking happy with their painted faces at the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are, Aaliyah Bullick, left, and Nikia Kennedy. PT24-305. Photo: Tony Hendron
Eli Capper (9), left, and Arminas Tarasevicius (9) had a great time at the Edgarstown Residents Association Fun Day on Saturday. PT24-316. Photo: Tony Hendron
Enjoying the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are from left, Bernie Fleming, Cardi Hayes (7 months) and Katie Fleming. PT24-306. Photo: Tony Hendron
Having a great day out at the Edgarstown Residents Association community Fun Day are from left, Chloe Fleming, Cardi Hayes (7 months), Jenny Wortley (1) and Audrey Sayers. PT24-307. Photo: Tony Hendron