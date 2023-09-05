Register
Keziah Graham (6), Hannah Graham (9) and Esther McVeigh (9) enjoying their burgers at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day barbeque. PT36-225.

17 happy pictures of family fun at First Portadown Presbyterian Church

A family fun day at Portadown First Presbyterian Church proved a huge success on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST

Hundreds of people enjoyed the event, which offered a variety of activities including games, music, face painting, bouncy castles and a barbecue.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.

Showing off their painted faces at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are Kaitlyn Forde (6) and Aroha Kanda (7). PT36-221.

Showing off their painted faces at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are Kaitlyn Forde (6) and Aroha Kanda (7). PT36-221.

Taking care of the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day on Saturday are John Finlay, left, and Andrew Quinn. PT36-222.

Taking care of the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day on Saturday are John Finlay, left, and Andrew Quinn. PT36-222.

Admiring the big blue tractor at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are from left, Aaron Kent, Elijah McMenemy (4), Grace Forde and Lucy Finlay. PT36-223.

Admiring the big blue tractor at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are from left, Aaron Kent, Elijah McMenemy (4), Grace Forde and Lucy Finlay. PT36-223.

Enjoying the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are the McNally family, mum, Jessie, Rosie (1) and dad, Simon. PT36-224.

Enjoying the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are the McNally family, mum, Jessie, Rosie (1) and dad, Simon. PT36-224.

