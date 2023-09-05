17 happy pictures of family fun at First Portadown Presbyterian Church

A family fun day at Portadown First Presbyterian Church proved a huge success on Saturday.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the event, which offered a variety of activities including games, music, face painting, bouncy castles and a barbecue.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.
1. Changing faces
Showing off their painted faces at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are Kaitlyn Forde (6) and Aroha Kanda (7). PT36-221. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Burger boys
Taking care of the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day on Saturday are John Finlay, left, and Andrew Quinn. PT36-222. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Big wheels
Admiring the big blue tractor at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are from left, Aaron Kent, Elijah McMenemy (4), Grace Forde and Lucy Finlay. PT36-223. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Family fun
Enjoying the barbeque at the Portadown First Presbyterian Church fun day are the McNally family, mum, Jessie, Rosie (1) and dad, Simon. PT36-224. Photo: Tony Hendron