Heather, a beloved wife, sister, auntie and friend, sadly passed away from bone cancer on March 15, 2025.

As a way to cherish her memory, a charity coffee morning was held in Portadown Town Hall to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry, the facility that provided compassionate care and support to Heather and her family during her illness.

Heather is fondly remembered for her generosity, strength and kindness which touched the lives of so many people. The coffee morning provided an opportunity for friends, family, and members of the wider community to celebrate her life and support this very worthy cause so that others can continue to receive the fantastic care and support Heather and her family experienced.

There was also a raffle with great prizes, generously donated by local businesses.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the event.

1 . Charity coffee morning Stephen Cole, left, pictured with his nephew Richard Lappin at the charity coffee morning. PT23-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Charity coffee morning All smiles at the coffee morning are Arlene Stevenson, left, and Gail McClelland. PT23-225. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Charity coffee morning Members of the Topping family who supported the coffee morning. PT23-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Charity coffee morning Enjoying a coffee and helping a good cause are from left, Elaine Brownlee, Noelene Nicholson, Davy Nicholson and Victor Brownlee. PT23-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON