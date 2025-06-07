17 heartwarming photos as coffee morning in Portadown celebrates the memory of Heather Cole in aid of Southern Area Hospice

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jun 2025
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 19:36 BST
A very special coffee morning on Saturday morning celebrated the memory of Portadown woman Heather Cole and raised funds for a charity that was very close to her heart.

Heather, a beloved wife, sister, auntie and friend, sadly passed away from bone cancer on March 15, 2025.

As a way to cherish her memory, a charity coffee morning was held in Portadown Town Hall to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry, the facility that provided compassionate care and support to Heather and her family during her illness.

Heather is fondly remembered for her generosity, strength and kindness which touched the lives of so many people. The coffee morning provided an opportunity for friends, family, and members of the wider community to celebrate her life and support this very worthy cause so that others can continue to receive the fantastic care and support Heather and her family experienced.

There was also a raffle with great prizes, generously donated by local businesses.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the event.

Stephen Cole, left, pictured with his nephew Richard Lappin at the charity coffee morning. PT23-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the coffee morning are Arlene Stevenson, left, and Gail McClelland. PT23-225. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Members of the Topping family who supported the coffee morning. PT23-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying a coffee and helping a good cause are from left, Elaine Brownlee, Noelene Nicholson, Davy Nicholson and Victor Brownlee. PT23-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

