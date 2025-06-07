Heather, a beloved wife, sister, auntie and friend, sadly passed away from bone cancer on March 15, 2025.
As a way to cherish her memory, a charity coffee morning was held in Portadown Town Hall to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry, the facility that provided compassionate care and support to Heather and her family during her illness.
Heather is fondly remembered for her generosity, strength and kindness which touched the lives of so many people. The coffee morning provided an opportunity for friends, family, and members of the wider community to celebrate her life and support this very worthy cause so that others can continue to receive the fantastic care and support Heather and her family experienced.
There was also a raffle with great prizes, generously donated by local businesses.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere of the event.
