17 inspirational young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland to watch out for

From tech innovators and fashion founders to foodies shaking up the local scene, these are the young entrepreneurs who are rewriting the rules and doing it their way. Many of them started from their bedrooms, they are now building brands, creating jobs, and putting Northern Ireland on the map in a big way.
We’ve pulled together a list of standout young talents who are already making waves.
Whether you're looking for inspiration, motivation, or simply a reminder of what’s possible when hustle meets heart, keep an eye on these rising stars.
Here's a list of 17 young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland to watch out.
1. Jade Eaton, founder of Jade Eaton Photography
Based in Belfast, Jade Eaton has carved out a name for herself as one of the region’s most exciting visual storytellers. Specialising in natural, timeless photography, Jade focuses on newborn, maternity, baby, cake smash, and family portraits, capturing life’s most meaningful milestones with heart and precision. What began as a passion for storytelling through visuals and her desire to help others preserve meaningful moments has grown into a thriving business, thanks to Jade’s eye for detail and genuine love for documenting human connection. “There’s something really powerful about preserving a moment that once was,” she says—and her clients clearly agree. Her talent hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2025, Jade was named Northern Ireland’s Children Photographer of the Year by the PPANI, along with a second runner-up award for Family Photographer of the Year. With a growing client base and a constant drive to evolve creatively, Jade is proving that photography is more than just its pictures.. Find her website here: www.jadeeatonphotography.co.uk Photo: contributed
2. Ben O’Connor, founder of Giftery
Ben O’Connor is redefining what it means to be a young entrepreneur in Northern Ireland. The Armagh teen is the brains behind Giftery, an award-winning, eco-conscious gifting business known for its quirky burr baskets and themed gift boxes packed with locally sourced products. What started as a creative hobby when Ben was just nine has since grown into a steady business, with Giftery products now stocked in shops across Armagh, Limavady, Castlewellan, Belfast, and Kilkeel and plans to be in 70 stores by 2026. Each curated box or basket is a celebration of local craftsmanship, sustainability, and thoughtful gifting, from child-friendly Blizzard Bundles to festive Christmas favourites. Ben’s entrepreneurial spirit has caught the attention of major awards panels too, he was crowned GBEA Northern Ireland Retail Entrepreneur of the Year and won the Judges’ Choice Award at the UK StartUp Awards. Balancing business with school, sport, and farming life, Ben proves that age is no barrier to success. With a clear mission to spread kindness, support local, and inspire other young dreamers, this is one young entrepreneur who’s just getting started. Find Giftery here: bendsoconnor.wixsite.com/giftery Photo: contributed
3. Johnny Carson, founder of Blend & Brew, Filtered NI, and ARC Acquisition Group
Jonny Carson has built a dynamic portfolio of ventures that span hospitality, branding, and business acquisitions making him one of the most driven and versatile young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland right now. Based in Portglenone, Jonny is the founder of Blend & Brew, a local coffee spot known for its quality brews and community-first ethos. In 2024, he expanded the brand with Filtered by Blend & Brew in Magherafelt, an elevated coffee and brunch space that blends specialty coffee, design, and atmosphere into something entirely its own. This year, Jonny took another bold leap, launching ARC Acquisition Group, a company aimed at acquiring and modernising established local businesses. With a digital-first approach and a focus on people-powered exits, ARC is already in the process of its first acquisition. His entrepreneurial journey began in the fitness space with Carson Fitness Made Simple, which evolved into Measured Meals during the pandemic, a move that sparked a growing passion for branding, marketing, and building businesses with real impact. From fitness to food and now business acquisitions, Jonny’s ventures are underpinned by creativity, strategy, and a clear focus on community. And while he’s the face of the brands, he’s quick to credit his partners, family, girlfriend and friends as the heart behind it all. Find Blend & Brew on their social media: www.facebook.com/blendandbrewni Photo: contributed
4. Karolina Stonkute, director of Black Point Perfumes
Karolina Stonkute is leading the charge behind Black Point Perfumes Ltd, a Lisburn-based fragrance brand offering over 200 Eau de Parfum scents, alongside reed diffusers, body sprays, room sprays, and car fresheners, all carefully curated and packaged in-house. But Karolina’s journey into the world of fragrance began much earlier than most. At just 10 years old, she was spending her weekends helping her mum in the family’s original Portadown store, soaking up everything she could about the perfume industry. By 19, she had officially taken the reins. For a time, Karolina stayed true to the formula her mum had built but when the pandemic hit in 2020, everything changed. Faced with the challenge of keeping the business alive, she pivoted hard, launching a full e-commerce platform and expanding Black Point’s reach across the UK and Ireland. The brand has since grown its customer base massively, with online orders shipped directly from their Lisburn store. Rooted in tradition but unafraid to evolve, Karolina has built a business that blends family legacy with forward-thinking. Her story is proof that with resilience, creativity, and a good nose for what people want, a small local brand can go nationwide and beyond. Find Black Point Perfumes here: www.blackpointperfumes.com Photo: contributed
