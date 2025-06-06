17 inspirational young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland to watch out for

3 . Johnny Carson, founder of Blend & Brew, Filtered NI, and ARC Acquisition Group

Jonny Carson has built a dynamic portfolio of ventures that span hospitality, branding, and business acquisitions making him one of the most driven and versatile young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland right now. Based in Portglenone, Jonny is the founder of Blend & Brew, a local coffee spot known for its quality brews and community-first ethos. In 2024, he expanded the brand with Filtered by Blend & Brew in Magherafelt, an elevated coffee and brunch space that blends specialty coffee, design, and atmosphere into something entirely its own. This year, Jonny took another bold leap, launching ARC Acquisition Group, a company aimed at acquiring and modernising established local businesses. With a digital-first approach and a focus on people-powered exits, ARC is already in the process of its first acquisition. His entrepreneurial journey began in the fitness space with Carson Fitness Made Simple, which evolved into Measured Meals during the pandemic, a move that sparked a growing passion for branding, marketing, and building businesses with real impact. From fitness to food and now business acquisitions, Jonny’s ventures are underpinned by creativity, strategy, and a clear focus on community. And while he’s the face of the brands, he’s quick to credit his partners, family, girlfriend and friends as the heart behind it all. Find Blend & Brew on their social media: www.facebook.com/blendandbrewni Photo: contributed