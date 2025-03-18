17 memorable St Patrick's Day moments from a day of great craic in Maghery

The parade began at Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church and made its way to Sean MacDermott's GAC for fun and facepainting.
Tony Hendron called by to take these great photos of some of those who enjoyed the day.
1 / 5
The parade began at Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church and made its way to Sean MacDermott's GAC for fun and facepainting.
Tony Hendron called by to take these great photos of some of those who enjoyed the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.