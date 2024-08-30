17 photos as crowds come out to support annual Richhill Tyre Centre car show in aid of Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children
Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:52 BST
Car enthusiasts turned out in their hundreds to enjoy Richhill Tyre Centre’s fourth annual car show on Thursday evening.
Blessed by summer sunshine, the event – held at Richhill Presbyterian Church Car Park – proved a great success.
The show attracted a wide array of vintage, classic and modern cars and helped to raise funds for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who went along to support the event and check out the impressive display of vehicles.
1. Richhill Tyre Centre car show
Brian Wilson, left and son, Chris of Ballintaggart Cars and Classics sitting comfortably in their 1965 Triumph TR4. PT35-261. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Richhill Tyre Centre car show
Admiring a vintage sports car at the Richhill Tyre Centre annual car show are Delwyn Malcolmson and his son, Craig. PT35-246. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Richhill Tyre Centre car show
Pictured with their Abarth 595 are Ria and James Forde. PT35-249. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Richhill Tyre Centre car show
Taking stock...pictured with a stock car at the Richhill Tyre Centre car show are from left, Craig Foster, Matthew Foster and Darren Foster. PT35-247. Photo: Tony Hendron