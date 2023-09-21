Register
17 photos from ‘Girls' Night Out’ events at DV8 Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt in 2006

With the arrival of autumn, ‘Girls’ Night Out’ events were being held at DV8 Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt in 2006.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:37 BST

As well as eyeing the latest fashion, customers had the chance to enjoy some pampering and refreshments as these photos from the archive show.

Enjoy the trip down memory lane for those who went along to the stores 17 years ago.

Staff from O2 Hair and Beauty, Cookstown, gave a demonstration during the Girls' Night Out at the DV8 Cookstown Store in 2006

Staff from O2 Hair and Beauty, Cookstown, gave a demonstration during the Girls' Night Out at the DV8 Cookstown Store in 2006 Photo: Adrian Robinson

Time for some refreshments at the Girls' Night Out in DV8, Scotch Street, Dungannon, in 2006.

Time for some refreshments at the Girls' Night Out in DV8, Scotch Street, Dungannon, in 2006. Photo: John Stafford

Priscilla, assistant manager at the store in Cookstown, pictured at the successful Girls' Night Out in 2006.

Priscilla, assistant manager at the store in Cookstown, pictured at the successful Girls' Night Out in 2006. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Noreen Wright with her daughters Charlotte and Chloe when they enjoyed the Girls' Night Out at the new DV8 Cookstown Store in 2006.

Noreen Wright with her daughters Charlotte and Chloe when they enjoyed the Girls' Night Out at the new DV8 Cookstown Store in 2006. Photo: Adrian Robinson

