17 photos from ‘Girls' Night Out’ events at DV8 Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt in 2006
With the arrival of autumn, ‘Girls’ Night Out’ events were being held at DV8 Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt in 2006.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:37 BST
As well as eyeing the latest fashion, customers had the chance to enjoy some pampering and refreshments as these photos from the archive show.
Enjoy the trip down memory lane for those who went along to the stores 17 years ago.
1 / 4