The Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade in aid of the NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) was held on Friday evening.
The annual charity event featured hundreds of vintage cars, tractors and motorbikes and was well attended by vintage fans and members of the public.
Photographer Tony Hendron called in and captured these images.
1. Annual Cavalcade
Cutting the tape to launch the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday is kidney transplant recipient, Megan Raynor. The annual event is a fundraising vehicle for the NI Kidney Research Fund. LM27-216. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Annual Cavalcade
Waiting for the vintage cavalcade to arrive in Waringstown on Friday evening are members of the Connolly family including, from left, Jack (9), Christopher, Linda-Jayne and Frank. LM27-200. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Annual Cavalcade
Some of the vintage vehicle fans who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening. LM27-202. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Annual Cavalcade
The Hendren family who attended the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening, included, from left, are Diane, David and Katie. LM27-203. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron