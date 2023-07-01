Register
17 photos from the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade in aid NI Kidney Research Fund

The Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade in aid of the NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) was held on Friday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2023, 20:56 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 21:12 BST

The annual charity event featured hundreds of vintage cars, tractors and motorbikes and was well attended by vintage fans and members of the public.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in and captured these images.

Cutting the tape to launch the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday is kidney transplant recipient, Megan Raynor. The annual event is a fundraising vehicle for the NI Kidney Research Fund. LM27-216. Photo by Tony Hendron

Cutting the tape to launch the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday is kidney transplant recipient, Megan Raynor. The annual event is a fundraising vehicle for the NI Kidney Research Fund. LM27-216. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

Waiting for the vintage cavalcade to arrive in Waringstown on Friday evening are members of the Connolly family including, from left, Jack (9), Christopher, Linda-Jayne and Frank. LM27-200. Photo by Tony Hendron

Waiting for the vintage cavalcade to arrive in Waringstown on Friday evening are members of the Connolly family including, from left, Jack (9), Christopher, Linda-Jayne and Frank. LM27-200. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the vintage vehicle fans who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening. LM27-202. Photo by Tony Hendron

Some of the vintage vehicle fans who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening. LM27-202. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

The Hendren family who attended the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening, included, from left, are Diane, David and Katie. LM27-203. Photo by Tony Hendron

The Hendren family who attended the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday evening, included, from left, are Diane, David and Katie. LM27-203. Photo by Tony Hendron Photo: Tony Hendron

